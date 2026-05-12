Utah officials urge hikers to stay alert in cougar country as deer give birth

"People are most likely to encounter cougars in areas frequented by mule deer, and at dawn and dusk, which is when cougars typically hunt."

As deer begin giving birth across Utah this month, state wildlife officials are advising people on trails and in nearby neighborhoods to watch for cougars.

According to TownLift, Utah wildlife officials are telling residents to use extra caution in foothill and canyon areas where deer gather.

The warning is especially relevant in May, when white-tailed deer begin giving birth, and cougars may follow those prey movements.

The state says cougar sightings have increased in recent years. Part of that rise may be linked to the growing use of doorbell and home security cameras, which are capturing more wildlife activity than ever before.

At the same time, more people are living in areas that overlap with cougar and deer habitat, increasing the likelihood of encounters.

"People are most likely to encounter cougars in areas frequented by mule deer, and at dawn and dusk, which is when cougars typically hunt," said DWR game mammals coordinator Chad Wilson, according to TownLift.

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Officials emphasize that the warning is not just a public safety reminder, but also a sign of how human activity is shaping the environment and our relationship with wildlife.

The expansion of neighborhoods, recreational trails, and infrastructure into previously undisturbed habitats has blurred the boundaries between human and animal territories.

As we build homes and roads deeper into wild areas, animals are left with fewer places to roam, forcing them to adapt and sometimes come closer to people than ever before.

As a result, wildlife sightings are becoming more common, and both people and animals are facing new challenges.

For example, studies of wildlife near heavily used trails on Mount Tamalpais in California's Bay Area found that animals adjust their behavior in response to people, altering the way entire ecosystems function.

These interactions are increasingly part of daily life, affecting everything from pet safety to neighborhood conversations about land use and conservation.

While cougar sightings are still relatively uncommon, officials want residents to know how to respond if they do encounter one.

Utah officials say the advice is simple. Never approach a cougar, and always give it plenty of space.

If you encounter one, do not run, as that can trigger the animal's instinct to chase.

Instead, officials recommend making yourself appear larger by raising your arms and speaking loudly and confidently to discourage the animal from approaching.

"Typically, a cougar that is trying to prey on something will sneak up and ambush them," Wilson said. "When a cougar lunges or bluffs a charge at someone, they are typically just trying to drive them out of the area because they have kittens or a kill nearby that they are trying to protect."

Officials stress that if an attack does occur, people should fight back.

For those spending time on trails or near foothill neighborhoods, staying aware of your surroundings, especially in areas where deer are active, can help reduce the risk of a surprise encounter.

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