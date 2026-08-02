San Diego posts warning signs after mountain lion appears at Mission Trails park

The surrounding habitat remains healthy enough to support wildlife higher up the food chain.

Even in a major metro area, wild animals and habitats still exist just beyond the pavement.

Warning signs have now been posted around San Diego's Mission Trails Regional Park this week after several people reported seeing a mountain lion near a trail.

For hikers, the sighting was understandably startling. For park staff, it was also a sign that an important local ecosystem is still functioning.

What happened?

The city responded to reports of a nearby mountain lion by posting warning signs around the popular park on Wednesday, according to NBC San Diego.

Officials told visitors to stay alert, avoid approaching the animal, and call 911 if there is an emergency. The City of San Diego has now posted an image of the mountain lion in question to X.

⚠️ The City of San Diego and Mission Trails Regional Park are reviewing a possible mountain lion encounter near Suycott Valley Trail. Stay alert, do not approach wildlife and call 911 for an immediate threat.



📸: Department of Biology / Point Loma Nazarene University pic.twitter.com/30FHIzUyjO — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) July 28, 2026

After months of camera tracking by Point Loma Nazarene students researching mammals in the park, the group finally photographed the mountain lion, Mission Trails Park Ranger Steve Blankenship told NBC San Diego. He added that the sighting was near the Suycott Valley Trail.

"It was great to finally see one after many months of camera-tracking here in the park," Blankenship told the outlet, adding that, "This is a big open space. You know, thousands of acres. This is where mountain lions want to live. A mountain lion really proves that this habitat is intact."

Why does it matter?

The presence of a large predator can be a sign that the surrounding habitat remains healthy enough to support wildlife higher up the food chain.

The sighting also reflects a pattern of increasing human-wildlife overlap. As more people hike, bike, and build near open space, encounters with animals that were already living there can become more likely.

What can I do?

Officials are also using the sighting as a chance to remind visitors how to react if they come too close to a mountain lion.

If they encounter a mountain lion, people should stand their ground, try to make themselves look bigger, toss an object if necessary, and scream or yell. Never run or crouch down, as that could make the situation more dangerous.

Hikers can also reduce risk by paying attention to posted signs, avoiding isolated trails at dawn or dusk when possible, and keeping children close.

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