Indiana teen hears a rustle at grandparents' porch, turns, and locks eyes with a mountain lion

"We should all do our part to be nice to animals."

Annie Dunford wasn't expecting to see a mountain lion in front of her grandparents' house while she was visiting them. ABC4 shared footage of her encounter.

What happened?

ABC4 said Dunford thought the mountain lion sounded like a bird at first. She had just gotten back from errands when she turned to see the mountain lion in a bush.

A mountain lion was spotted in Hurricane on Thursday, a rare occurrence that piqued the attention of community members.



For Annie Dunford, an 18-year-old woman visiting her grandparents from Indiana, the animal got a little bit closer.



Full story: https://t.co/RiS24QLUFS pic.twitter.com/gjYMRDwzyk — ABC4 News (@abc4utah) June 13, 2026

The video shows the animal darting out of the landscaping and fleeing as Dunford nears the front door.

Recalling the moment, she said to ABC4, "I think if I would have seen the mountain lion first, I would have been scared."

Why does it matter?

The encounter ended without injury. But as people and wild animals are increasingly occupying the same spaces, that creates more risk for injury.

Extreme heat is driving animals to look for shade and water in unusual places. That means predators like mountain lions can wind up in neighborhoods and other places people spend time in.

More communities are focusing on coexistence strategies like protecting wildlife habitats near them.

The fact that this interaction also took place during the day means that people should stay alert no matter what time it is. Take extra precaution at night, of course, and make sure to give wildlife space. After all, wild animals are likely just as or more afraid of you than you are of them.

What are people saying?

Dunford hopes that people will keep doing what they can to take care of the world around them.

She told ABC4, "We should all do our part to be nice to animals."

If you ever face a mountain lion yourself, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said to make yourself look as big as possible. Don't crouch or run away; those actions will trigger the mountain lion's predatory instincts. Instead, give it space, and make sure to protect children and pets.

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