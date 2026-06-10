Mountain lion found lounging beside a California apartment sparks shelter-in-place order before dramatic capture

"We're literally several miles from the foothill area where we experienced the Eaton Fires, so we are seeing more wildlife coming lower."

On Friday afternoon, authorities issued a shelter-in-place advisory in the Old Town district of Pasadena, California, after a young mountain lion was found resting beside an apartment building. It was later removed in a coordinated wildlife operation.

The surprise was as much about the setting as the animal: The big cat had made its way well into the city.

What happened?

Reports from neighbors placed the mountain lion near Del Mar Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, stretched out in the shade next to an apartment building. Pasadena Police and California Department of Fish and Wildlife staff shut down roads, secured the area, and told nearby residents to stay inside.

Biologists said the mountain lion was not fully grown and weighed about 80 pounds.

CBS News reported that at about 4 p.m., a wildlife officer went into an apartment unit and fired a tranquilizer dart through a window. The animal was then caged and taken to Angeles National Forest.

Officials said they did not know what brought the cat so far from the mountains, though travel corridors around the Rose Bowl may have led it into the dense cluster of condominiums and apartment buildings. About a month earlier, another mountain lion was seen in a front yard several miles away, but that sighting happened closer to the foothills.

Why does it matter?

Shelter-in-place orders, blocked roads, and the danger of a wild animal can quickly turn an ordinary afternoon into a public safety concern.

Human activity can shape where animals end up. As development fragments habitat, animals such as mountain lions can be pushed into unfamiliar and dangerous environments. Fire impacts can add to that pressure by disrupting normal movement patterns and food sources, sending wildlife deep into communities in search of safe routes or cover.

Urban areas also pose serious risks to animals, including traffic, stress, and the potential for deadly conflict.

The rescue had a relatively positive outcome in a place where residential areas overlap with historic wildlife habitat.

What are people saying?

"It's very rare for a mountain lion to come south of the 210 Freeway, this low from the foothills," Lisa Derderian, the city's public information officer, said. "We're literally several miles from the foothill area where we experienced the Eaton Fires, so we are seeing more wildlife coming lower."

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