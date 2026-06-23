Mountain biker's dangerous encounter prompts warning from Colorado officials

"Do not run, as this may trigger the animal's instinct to chase."

A mountain biker in Colorado got an unsettling reminder that trail users are not the only ones moving through the mountains this time of year.

Near Telluride, a cyclist's close encounter with an adult mountain lion led local deputies to issue a public safety warning.

What happened?

KKCO 11 News reported that the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said the sighting happened Thursday, when a Telluride resident riding Bear Creek's lower Wasatch Trail found himself near an adult mountain lion.

Officials said the encounter ended without injury and that the animal did not seem to be behaving aggressively.

Even so, the sheriff's office used the incident to remind the public to be cautious on trails, adding that mountain lion sightings are becoming more common in San Miguel County.

"Stay calm and avoid sudden movements," KKCO stated. "Maintain eye contact with the mountain lion. Do not run, as this may trigger the animal's instinct to chase."

Why does it matter?

Humans and wildlife are sharing spaces more often.

As towns expand, recreation traffic increases, and more people head onto trails that cut through animal habitats, unexpected encounters become more likely.

Attacks are rare, but they have happened in Colorado. KKCO noted a woman was fatally attacked in January in Larimer County.

Deputies advised anyone facing an aggressive mountain lion to stay on their feet and use bear spray.

If the animal attacks, KKCO said to fight back with "rocks, sticks, or whatever is at your disposal — including your fists."

What are people saying?

Among the other key instructions the sheriff's office relayed via the outlet were "Make yourself appear larger by standing tall and raising your arms" and "Speak in a firm, loud voice."

It also stressed that people with kids or pets should keep them nearby and lift them if they can do so without turning away from the animal.

If an attack does happen, the advice is simple: "Fight back."

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