Rescued mountain lion brothers are now Moonbead and Pretzel, named by Beads of Courage kids

"Sobbing, those are the cutest names I've ever heard."

After two deserted mountain lion cubs were rescued near the Washington-Idaho border, children were afforded the opportunity to name the animals, who are now residing at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, as reported by KGUN 9.

At the museum's yearly Desert Gala this April 26, auctioneers offered the opportunity to name the rescued cubs. The gala's proceeds fund the museum and its operations, including animal care and preservation.

An unnamed donor won the auction before handing the naming decision over to children and teens from Beads of Courage, an organization that supports young people facing serious illnesses.

The group of kids voted on their favorite names, ultimately landing on Moonbead and Pretzel.

In an Instagram post describing the naming process, the museum wrote, "No need to paws for suspense any longer—say hello to Moonbead and Pretzel. What began as a fundraising opportunity transformed into a chance for children facing significant medical challenges to leave their mark on two of the Museum's newest animal ambassadors."

The post added that "guests are invited to visit Moonbead and Pretzel and follow along as the young brothers continue to grow, play, and develop new skills at their new home in the desert."

Commenters were quick to dole praise onto the kids for their naming decisions and delight over the cuteness of the mountain lion siblings. One user wrote, "what great names! Congrats to all the kids for being involved in the naming! What an honor!"

Another added, "these are adorable names for Tucson's newest and cutest mountain lion ambassadors!" A third wrote, "sobbing, those are the cutest names I've ever heard."

Since mountain lions are both charismatic critters and play important roles in ecosystems, rescued animals often become ambassadors that help the public better understand wildlife conservation.

Giving these two cubs a strong public connection will also help build support for the care and education work museums and rescue organizations provide.

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