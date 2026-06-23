Ring video shows young mountain lion roaming California neighborhood before it is found under a car

"He likely followed the Kings River corridor down from the foothills east of Hanford into town."

Ring cameras and security footage from one neighborhood in California's Central Valley helped authorities locate and safely capture a young mountain lion.

What happened?

In Hanford, California, cameras recorded an unsettling sight before dawn: a young mountain lion making its way through residential streets.

Just before 3 a.m., home surveillance footage showed the mountain lion moving through a neighborhood in Hanford, California, per ABC30. In one clip, it suddenly sprang from a bush and startled a gardener who was outside working.

The outlet shared some clips of the sightings.

After one resident reported the lion was beneath a vehicle, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, alongside local law enforcement, quickly responded, tranquilizing and capturing the young animal.

According to the City of Hanford, a mountain lion entering town is unusual, although not unheard of. If the animal gets a clean bill of health, wildlife officials plan to release it back into the wild.

People across Hanford seemed relieved that the lion had been caught, easing the community's immediate fears.

Why does it matter?

Wild animals are increasingly crossing paths with people. In this case, the mountain lion may simply have been following a route around an urban area while searching for basic resources.

Krysten Kellum of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife explained to ABC30, "This mountain lion might be looking for food, water and other resources. He likely followed the Kings River corridor down from the foothills east of Hanford into town."

As development expands and natural habitat becomes more fragmented, animals can end up moving through neighborhoods, roads, and backyards instead of staying in less populated areas.

That can create safety concerns for both people and pets. For the animal, it can mean stress, injury, or euthanasia if the situation escalates. Officials stepped in before anyone was hurt and before the lion's detour became more dangerous.

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