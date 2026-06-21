Young mountain lion found in Redwood City backyard is darted, collared, and returned to the wild

Mountain lions are typically "very wary of humans" and "normally avoid populated areas."

A young mountain lion turned up in a Bay Area backyard, setting off a tense but ultimately successful wildlife rescue.

What happened?

After a mountain lion was reported in a Redwood City yard enjoying the shade, other homeowners were quick to notice. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife received tips about the animal on Monday, before dispatching biologists alongside wildlife officers.

Police warned residents to not approach the animal and to keep pets indoors across the neighborhood.

Wildlife officers arrived and quickly tranquilized the one to two-year-old female mountain lion with a dart. Then, the biologists examined the cat, removed it from the neighborhood, fitted it with a GPS collar, and placed it in a transport crate.

Finally, they released the young mountain lion into the Santa Cruz Mountains so researchers can follow where it goes next.

The research this young mountain lion will be part of is conducted through the Santa Cruz Puma Project, a collaboration between UC Santa Cruz and the CDFW.

Why does it matter?

As development pushes deeper into natural habitat and neighborhoods create attractive corridors for prey animals such as deer, young predators can end up in places they do not usually belong.

That growing human footprint can make surprise encounters more likely, particularly with younger animals still establishing territory.

Officials said this lion was not aggressive, but situations like this can still pose risks for both residents and wildlife. Keeping pets indoors, avoiding direct contact, and giving wild animals space can help keep a stressful sighting from becoming a tragedy.

The Santa Cruz Puma Project said collars like this one help researchers "understand the animals and their habitat requirements," work that could help both people and big cats stay safer in the future.

Scientists are seeking to better understand how these cats move through landscapes shaped by roads, homes, and fragmented habitat. That kind of research can inform future efforts to reduce conflicts between people and animals.

Even when they stray into cities while searching for food, mountain lions are typically "very wary of humans" and "normally avoid populated areas," the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in the Facebook video showing the animal's release back into the wild.

In this case, authorities said the animal "showed no signs of aggression" and "was not associated with any reports of wildlife conflict." CDFW officials call this case "a success story."

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