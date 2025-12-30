Drone footage reveals 'unsettling' video from top of Mount Everest: 'Destroying that majestic mountain'

Drone video depicting the world's highest peak was both inspirational and infuriating to Reddit users.

The footage, posted on r/interestingasf***, showcased a captivating view from the summit of Mount Everest.

As the drone panned across the peak, a group of climbers was visible, surrounded by a mound of discarded climbing equipment and markers, which was just the tip of the iceberg.

Everest is awash in depleted oxygen containers, abandoned equipment, human waste, and the bodies of unfortunate climbers who perished in their attempts.

Climbing Everest is well beyond the means of the average person. The license alone for the peak season will set you back $15,000, and that doesn't factor in the other costs.

Accounting for necessary equipment, mandatory local guides, and related expenses, the median price to climb Everest in 2026 is projected to reach $61,267, per Exped Review. These hobbies of the ultra-wealthy have a disproportionately large impact on the environment.

According to Oxfam, the world's richest inhabitants generate more harmful emissions in 90 minutes than the rest of us will in our entire lives. That's worth remembering whenever you see a slick advertisement from a major brand crowing about sustainability.

Nepal is working to restore Everest, but the logistics of removing waste and corpses from an elevation of 8,849 meters (29,031.69 feet) have proven challenging.

According to the Kathmandu Post, revenue from the license price hike should fund the country's ambitious five-year cleanup plan.

The thread elicited a series of responses decrying the impact of rich tourists on Everest's peak.

"Destroying that majestic mountain for a narcissistic wanderlust," one poster replied. Other comments expressed the same disdain for the state of the summit.

"Covered in trash, feces, and corpses, what a lovely place," another sarcastically remarked.

"Unsettling," someone else observed.

"They need to remove the top 100 feet and build a restaurant and observation deck," a fourth joked.

