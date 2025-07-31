Homeowner captures photo of unfamiliar creature in garden: 'Is my new visitor bad news?'

A mysterious creature in one homeowner's garden sparked curiosity in the r/gardening subreddit.

Among a bouquet of pink flowers, a moth rested.

"Is my new visitor bad news for my vegetable garden?" the gardener asked, along with the photo.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were quick to identify the creature and answer the question: No, the insect is not bad for the garden.

"Absolutely not," wrote one commenter. "That's some sort of hummingbird moth, very pretty and just there to get nectar."

Another echoed the commenter with some valuable wisdom. "Accept insects, learn about them. They are helpers," they explained.

It's only natural to be curious about the critters exploring your garden. Still, it's essential to remember that curiosity should come from afar, as most insects are good for your garden, distributing pollen and driving growth and prosperity.

Native gardens benefit from nearly every aspect of their natural surroundings as ecosystems work in harmony. They are simple to maintain because you have less work to do, as nature does most of it for you. Less work translates to less money spent on your garden, as native plants lower your water bill because they require less water. Pollinators, such as the hummingbird moth, are essential workers.

At the same time, growing native plants ensures the safety of pollinators. The decline of bees is a growing issue across the globe, so identifying and protecting the creatures for the health of your garden and food supply is crucial.

Many commenters who helped identify the creature excitedly told the homeowner about the wonder of the insect.

"Hummingbird hawk moth! They're so unique and fun to watch," wrote one. "They won't harm anything, they are pollinators."

