Ancient 'miracle tree' can remove 98% of microplastics from drinking water

While this research on the removal of microplastics is new, the tree has been used as a tool for water purification for centuries.

Concerns over microplastics have been growing as study after study raises red flags about the potential human health complications from the tiny particles.

Now, new research has uncovered that seeds from a "miracle" tree could lead to an effective, natural solution to these microscopic plastic particles seeping into our drinking water.

In a new study published out of São Paulo State University, moringa tree seeds were found to do as well as or even better than traditional filtration methods in removing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) microplastic particles, Euronews reported.

PVC is used in countless products, including in construction, the healthcare industry, and numerous consumer products. But unfortunately, scientists have found that PVC particles regularly contaminate water, soils, the greater environment, and even human bodies.

Since PVC is one of the most commonly used plastics in the world, there are tens of millions of tons produced annually, despite its downsides.

Enter moringa: a fast-growing, drought-resistant crop. The tree, according to the study's authors, "represents a viable and sustainable alternative to conventional aluminum-based coagulants for removing PVC microplastics from drinking water."

They went on to explain, "the key findings establish that [moringa seed solution] achieves removal efficiency above 98%, comparable to that of alum while operating effectively across a broader pH range, offering significant operational advantages for water treatment facilities."

Alum, another name for aluminum sulfate, is the salt that water treatment facilities often use as a coagulant, separating out contaminants, including microplastics, from water.

But alum comes with its own problems, including the mining needed to collect the aluminum and the sludge it produces during the coagulation process.

Using moringa seeds can prevent both of these issues, providing a natural solution to eliminate microplastics. Plus, its use could potentially decrease the costs of filtering water.

While this research on the removal of microplastics is new, moringa has been used as a tool for water purification for centuries, per Euronews. Ancient Egyptians specifically used moringa to sterilize their water.

Now, as plastic production ramps up around the world, cheaper and more natural solutions to the associated microplastic problems are severely needed. A miracle tree could be one of them.

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