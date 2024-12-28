Tourist captures risky behavior of visitors getting too close to massive animal: 'They're always dangerous'

It's a lose-lose scenario that really shouldn't still be happening.

If there's one universal truth about moose, it's this: They don't care about your Instagram likes.

A recent Reddit post in r/OopsThatsDeadly drove the point home with a photo of a moose minding its own business in Rocky Mountain National Park — while a couple of tourists tried their best to get added to the Darwin Awards short list.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image that the Reddit user shared shows the moose in a shallow pond, with two tourists alarmingly close to the water's edge. Moose, despite their chill exterior, are anything but safe to approach. "They're always dangerous," one commenter warned, and for good reason. They're huge, they're unpredictable, and, as one Redditor put it, "my father once watched a moose flip a car."

Adding to the concern, a commenter noted the moose's thin appearance, which could signal poor health — something that might make wildlife even more erratic.

But this isn't just about humans being reckless; these interactions can be a death sentence for animals, too. If wildlife hurts someone, they're often put down, even if it wasn't their fault.

Feeding animals or getting too close only makes this more likely. At the same time, animals like the white-tailed ptarmigan are already struggling to survive as habitat loss and climate change take their toll, so space is more important than ever.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

So while these tourists probably walked away unscathed, the same can't always be said for the animals involved. It's a lose-lose scenario that really shouldn't still be happening. Giving animals their space is survival for both sides.

For example, according to a 2019 Human-Wildlife Interactions report, over 47,000 people in the U.S. end up seeking medical attention every year after getting a little too close to wild animals.

The post has people online shaking their heads and swapping stories about just how badly these encounters can end.

🗣️ Do you worry about getting diseases from bug bites?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One commenter shared that they'd once skipped class because a moose blocked their dorm entrance (a valid excuse if you ask us).

Another told the story of tourists chasing a bear into the woods for a photo because nothing says "great vacation" like a mauling.

The next time you see a moose or any wild animal, give them the space they deserve. They're not meant to be part of your photo op, and your camera roll will be just fine without them.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.