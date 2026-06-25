Cow moose stuck in a Washington backyard pond for 5 hours ignores ladder, then climbs out

Once trapped, the animal can become stressed, exhausted, or injured while trying to escape.

After ending up in a backyard pond in Spokane Valley, a cow moose remained unable to get out for about five hours. Rescuers tried a number of approaches, including a ladder turned into a ramp that the animal would not use, before it finally made it back onto dry land.

What happened?

On Friday, firefighters in Spokane Valley, Washington, were called in after animal rescue volunteers asked for help, KXLY reported.

The incident took place in a suburban yard, where emergency crews worked through several options before the moose eventually got out and walked away.

According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, the rescue effort stretched on for five hours. At one point, crews placed a ladder into the pond as a possible way out, but the moose initially avoided using it.

The department later said a final effort succeeded, and the animal got onto land and resumed feeding nearby.

Officials said the animal was not seriously injured.

Why does it matter?

The rescue illustrates how wild animals move through spaces shaped by human development.

A backyard pond may seem harmless, but for a large animal such as a moose, steep edges, slick surfaces, fencing, and nearby homes can quickly turn the space into a hazard. Once trapped, the animal can become stressed, exhausted, or injured while trying to escape.

These encounters can become more common as neighborhoods expand into or closer to wildlife habitat. Development can fragment natural travel routes and introduce obstacles animals do not instinctively know how to avoid.

A frightened animal in a residential area can injure itself, damage property, or become dangerous if cornered.

In this case, trained responders were able to keep the situation from escalating.

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