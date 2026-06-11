Driver captures two baby moose stranded in a highway median after their mother crosses without them

"Pov: it's 10pm in Alaska, and you realize two baby moose aren't going to be able to clear the median with their mama."

A TikTok of moose crossing over an Alaskan highway filmed from inside a car is tugging at the internet's heartstrings. Fortunately the concerning situation would end up having a happy ending, as PetHelpful recounted.

What happened?

TikToker Xio (@xiosims) shared the video of a mother moose attempting to cross a busy highway with her two calves.

"Pov: it's 10pm in Alaska, and you realize two baby moose aren't going to be able to clear the median with their mama," the on-screen text reads.

Indeed, the mother moose keeps moving, seemingly unaware that her babies are no longer behind her. Thankfully, xio later said that the family did reunite.

"Mama was stressing for a sec, but luckily she reunited with her babies like 5 mins later at the end of the median," the caption reads.

PetHelpful added that she shared a video of the baby moose running alongside the median on the way to their mom to ease the concerns of viewers.

Why does it matter?

Human infrastructure can turn routine wildlife movement into a hazard.

Highways cut through habitat, and traffic barriers don't always account for animals of different sizes. In this case, the divider that the mother could step over became an obstacle for her calves.

In Alaska, spring and summer are moose calving season, which can make it more likely that drivers will encounter mothers traveling with young calves. Moose near roadways can pose dangers for motorists as well as for the animals themselves.

Staying alert and giving wildlife space can help lower the risk of crashes or defensive behavior from a stressed parent animal.

Wildlife corridors and safer road design can also help reduce those risks. Attentive and understanding drivers, as seen in the video, can also give the moose a chance to figure out the lay of the land.

What are people saying?

Many viewers were focused on whether the calves would make it past the divider and catch up with their mother.

"My toxic trait is that I think I'd be able to get out and help them," one wrote

"They should really add wildlife bridges!" a TikTok user implored.

"I JUST saw the other post, I am so glad I didn't have to wait for an update," another person said about the second video.

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