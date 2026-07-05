Alaska moose calf runs for its life on Denali boardwalk as grizzly closes in

Evidence a moose or deer running for its life may mean it's time to scram yourself.

In a popular video filmed near Denali National Park, a young moose calf bolts across a boardwalk in obvious distress.

The reason becomes clear with more context: the calf was trying to escape a grizzly bear chasing it.

What happened?

Around 10:26 a.m., the calf raced through the Denali Boardwalk area while tour guide "Denali Dan" recorded the scene, repeatedly looking back as it ran.

Minutes later, according to Whiskey Riff, a grizzly showed up in the same area and appeared to sniff around for the calf's scent trail.

That head start mattered: a moose calf can reportedly run about 30 miles per hour, but a grizzly can move faster and keep a chase going, which leaves a calf separated from its mother especially exposed.

How the chase ended isn't known.

Why does it matter?

In this case, the boardwalk is a human-made structure in the middle of an animal habitat, and that overlap can create tense, dangerous situations for both wildlife and visitors.

When a frightened prey animal rushes into a developed area, a predator may be close behind. That means people can suddenly find themselves in the midst of an active hunt without realizing it right away.

The incident also highlights a challenge of coexistence in heavily visited outdoor destinations. Trails, roads, viewing platforms, and large numbers of tourists can narrow the distance between humans and wildlife, raising the risk for everyone involved.

What are people saying?

Denali Dan made it clear that "This bear was not after people!"

He also offered a blunt warning for anyone who sees something similar: "It's an immediate sign that a hungry bear is nearby when you see a stressed out lonely calf and you should immediately seek cover or leave the area."

The video shows how quickly wildlife encounters can turn dangerous when animal habitat and human spaces overlap.

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