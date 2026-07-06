Moose calf bolts at couple's truck in Maine as a black bear charges close behind

A peaceful roadside stop can become hazardous in a matter of seconds.

What began as a natural sightseeing trip for a couple in northern Maine turned into a sudden chase when a calf ran toward their truck, a black bear right behind it.

As reported by WGME and Fox 23 Maine, two residents from Lincoln, Maine, spotted an adult moose while driving when a calf suddenly burst out of the woods and ran toward their truck. Then, the couple realized a black bear was following closely behind.

They snapped several pictures, later shared to Facebook by Fox 23, and managed to scare off the bear with their vehicle. Soon after, according to WGME, they spotted the calf reuniting with its mother.

While rare to see, the scene is a natural predator-prey interaction. Bears do sometimes target vulnerable young animals, and moose calves can be especially at risk.

Roads, scenic pull-offs, and increased recreation in wildlife habitat can put people in the middle of stressful animal encounters that might otherwise go unnoticed, according to the National Parks Conservation Association.

Human activity can also influence how these moments unfold, as in this case. Open roadside areas may give animals a temporary escape route, while vehicles and nearby people can alter movement patterns or startle animals into changing direction.

Researchers, such as the Massachusetts-based International Fund for Animal Welfare, have increasingly noted that dangerous wildlife encounters are shaped not only by animal behavior but also by how often humans enter or change wildlife habitats. Sometimes that can do damage, though in other cases, it may give a young moose a lifeline.

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