Lawmakers propose complete ban on controversial hunting practice: 'A good use of taxpayer dollars'

However, not everyone is convinced.

A New Jersey township is taking a bold step to protect wildlife, potentially transforming how communities coexist with nature.

According to Montclair Local News, leaders in Montclair, New Jersey, have introduced a proposal to ban hunting on all native wildlife within town limits, expanding an earlier version that applied only to deer.

The ordinance has received initial approval from the town council and now heads to a public hearing and final vote. Early support has been strong, with residents flooding officials' inboxes urging them to move forward.

"What is happening today is so great, is so amazing. Montclair, thanks to you, is pioneering across the state of New Jersey by creating an ordinance to be inclusive of all wildlife — not only deer, but all wildlife," said resident and founder of the environmental group Northeast Earth Coalition Jose German-Gomez, per Montclair Local News.

The proposal comes as communities across the region grapple with rising deer populations and their impacts. In Essex County, deer are often linked to garden damage, car collisions, and the spread of tick-borne illnesses.

Nevertheless, Montclair officials are prioritizing nonlethal solutions.

"It can be a pain — as others have said — when deer eat our plants or are in the road, but maybe we can and should start using smart planting techniques and deterrence methods in our parks and wooded areas," said resident Beth D'Errico, per Montclair Local News. "This is a good use of taxpayer dollars."

Under the proposal, humane euthanasia would still be allowed in limited cases by trained professionals, such as veterinarians or animal control officers.

However, not everyone is convinced.

Critics argue that controlled hunting plays an important role in managing deer populations and preventing ecological damage. Without it, some worry that local ecosystems, and even other wildlife, could suffer.

"There is literally no underbrush left in any of our wooded areas because of these deer and nothing to keep their population in check," one commenter wrote under the Montclair Local News article. "Is this really what we want?"

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