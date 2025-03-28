Two men hit with massive penalties after leaving trail of death in nature area: 'Thank you to those that turned them in'

"There is no reason to if you follow the law."

Two Montana men had to pay fines and lost their wild game licenses for illegal and irresponsible hunting and fishing activities.

As NBC Montana reported, the 8th Judicial Court of Cascade County convicted the 21-year-old and 22-year-old men for multiple fish and wildlife violations. Among their convictions were unlawful possession of game animals and fish, waste of game animals and fish, and hunting without a valid license.

The poaching investigation that led to their conviction began in 2021. At that time, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens discovered large fish speared to death or with serious injury at the Giant Springs Fish Hatchery.

Not even a month later, wardens found a bull elk abandoned and partially taken, with the remaining body parts left to waste. Public tips also led the wardens to link the men to the illegal killings of three more bull elk and a black bear.

One of the wardens, Captain Dave Holland, said, "The sentences imposed by the court reflect the value of the resources taken by these two individuals, and especially the importance that the community places on the Giant Springs Hatchery."

Both convicted men paid penalties and lost their hunting and fishing privileges for the next 20 years.

Illegal poaching, like this example in Montana, is a significant issue because it threatens the survival of species and disrupts natural ecosystem balances. When animals are illegally killed or injured outside the scope of lawful hunting and fishing activities, there can be devastating impacts on wildlife tourism, the environment, and local economies.

Fortunately, news reporting about illegal poaching is increasing public awareness about the issue and inspiring people to report suspicious activity to the authorities.

In Montana, you can visit the state's Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department website for local warden contact information to report a crime. Reporting a violation could make you eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

Meanwhile, improved surveillance and monitoring efforts are catching poachers as they commit their crimes to preserve nature's balance and make them pay for their wrongdoings.

One Facebook user commented on a Q2 News post about the Montana poachers: "Responsible hunters don't poach. There is no reason to if you follow the law. Thank you to those that turned them in."

"I'm sure they would've never been caught without the help of citizens," someone else wrote. "It takes a combination of things. Good job."

