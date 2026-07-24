Orphaned Montana bear cubs reach Pennsylvania, but visitors will not meet them until 2027

A rescue story does not end when an animal arrives at a new facility.

Hersheypark's ZooAmerica has welcomed two orphaned black bear cubs from Montana, giving animal lovers a heartwarming new story to follow in Pennsylvania.

Right now, Briar and Bramble, a pair of five-month-old orphaned black bear cubs, are still settling in behind the scenes, so visitors will have to wait until 2027 to see them in person.

What happened?

ZooAmerica at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has recently become a new home for the cubs Briar and Bramble, according to WMAR 2 News.

Hersheypark released a video showing the cubs adjusting to their new environment away from public view.

They are not expected to go on exhibit until 2027.

Chief, ZooAmerica's established resident black bear, also won't be introduced to the cubs just yet.

WMAR 2 News reports that ZooAmerica will be open every day through September. General admission is $16.50, and there's no additional cost with Hersheypark admission.

Why does it matter?

A rescue story does not end when an animal arrives at a new facility. In many cases, it takes months of adjustment, monitoring, and careful planning to make sure the animal can settle in safely and not be stressed out by a new environment.

The delayed public debut reflects that adjustment period, as does the delay in letting the already established bear meet them. Rush the process, and it puts the safety of both the cubs and the other bear at risk.

What's being done?

The zoo has offered behind-the-scenes footage while still sticking to the slower timeline the cubs need as they get comfortable in their new home.

Chief's delayed introduction suggests the zoo is pacing each step carefully while the siblings continue to acclimate.

As Theresa Wilson, Director of ZooAmerica, stated, "Beyond their charm, Briar and Bramble serve as ambassadors for their species, helping us educate our visitors on how to coexist responsibly with bears. We look forward to sharing their progress on our social media channels as they settle into their new home."

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