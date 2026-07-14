Seeking cover from monsoon, monitor lizard wanders into India home, then gets rescued

"With the rains now setting in, encounters like these become far more common."

After heavy monsoon rains in India drove a monitor lizard into a resident's home, the incident surprisingly ended in a sweet rescue story.

What happened?

The reptile entered a home in Agra while apparently trying to escape the heavy seasonal rains. After the animal rescue group, Wildlife SOS, was alerted by the resident, it dispatched its Rapid Response team to safely recover the lizard.

Wildlife SOS then shared the monitor lizard's rescue story on Instagram.

In the caption, the organization stressed that the animal appeared to be seeking protection from the weather rather than behaving aggressively. "When this monitor lizard wandered into a home in Agra, it wasn't looking for trouble," the post said. "It was likely looking for shelter from the heavy rains."

The group went on to explain that it then "carried out a thorough medical examination, and released it back into the natural habitat it most likely came from… Here's to hoping this little explorer finds its way back home, back to its family."

These kinds of encounters can be common during monsoon season, when rising water, saturated ground, and intense downpours push wildlife into garages, kitchens, courtyards, and other human spaces.

And in rapidly growing cities, those weather pressures can collide with shrinking habitat and dense development, leaving animals with fewer safe places to go. Wildlife SOS explained this phenomenon, writing, "With the rains now setting in, encounters like these become far more common."

Why does it matter?

Monitor lizards can be dangerous, and a panicked wild animal trapped in a confined indoor space can cause injuries on both sides if untrained people try to intervene.

Many close encounters between people and wild animals are tied not only to animal behavior but also to the way humans reshape landscapes and crowd into shared spaces. Climate pressures, urban growth, and habitat disruption can increase the likelihood of unexpected wildlife encounters, especially during extreme weather.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.