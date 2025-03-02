Man dies before seeing how his data led to critical discovery about butterflies: 'An amazing gift'

You don't have to be an expert to assist in important scientific research. The detailed observations of a butterfly enthusiast helped Montana State University draw some remarkable conclusions.

What's happening?

MSU used data collected by Harlan Radcliff over 17 years to analyze how migratory patterns for monarch butterflies have shifted.

Unfortunately, Radcliff died before seeing that hard work inform the findings of a study that has been published in the Journal of Animal Ecology.

Additional work was conducted on Department of Defense land to determine the impact of a changing climate on three ecologically important butterfly species.

Radcliff had documented the date, time, and location of various butterfly species on the grounds of the Camp Dodge military installation in Iowa, and his information proved to be "an amazing gift" for the MSU team.

It was discovered that monarch population growth declined during Radcliff's years of study. The paper also detailed that from 2019 onward, butterflies started to remain in the area for longer. Meanwhile, the blooming of milkweed — a plant crucial to butterflies' life cycles — occurred later in the season.

Why are these findings concerning?

The shifting pattern of milkweed growth is a result of a changing climate. It could reduce the monarch population and impact its ability to thrive.

"If one shifts and the other doesn't, you could have a situation called asynchrony, where the butterflies arrive and the milkweed isn't growing yet, or maybe the plant has grown too early and dried out," said Diane Debinski, professor and head of MSU's Department of Ecology in the College of Letters and Science.

Milkweed caterpillars rely on the plant as a food source, while monarchs lay their eggs on the perennial.

The monarch butterfly has been proposed for listing as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, meaning that factors that could cause a further decrease in its population could be alarming for its future.

In addition to being much loved by enthusiasts, butterflies are crucial pollinators. According to Our World in Data, three-quarters of the world's food crops have some dependence on pollinators.

"Studies suggest crop production would decline by around 5% in higher income countries, and 8% at low-to-middle incomes if pollinator insects vanished," the publication noted.

This could have a serious impact on agricultural food production, which is already being negatively affected by a warming planet.

What can be done to protect butterflies?

If monarchs or other butterflies are common where you live, consider giving them a helping hand. Native plants can act as vital food sources for caterpillars, provide insects with a place to lay eggs, and help in the pollination cycle that is vital for the global food supply.

Meanwhile, making lifestyle changes to reduce the production of pollution — which increases the rate of rising global temperatures by trapping heat in the atmosphere — can help keep floral blooming patterns in check for the benefit of monarchs and other crucial creatures.

You could do so by investing in renewable domestic energy to avoid accessing power from a grid that typically relies on burning dirty fuels. If that's too much of an upfront investment, though, you can save money and reduce your polluting impact by cycling or walking instead of using a gas-guzzling car.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



