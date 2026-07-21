After Kentucky owner hears 'faint barks,' rescuers pull missing dog from cliff ledge

"Every life matters, and we're thankful this one made it home."

After four days missing, a Kentucky dog was found alive when his owner followed the sound of "faint barks" coming from a cliffside and called for help.

He had fallen about 65 feet and was trapped on a narrow ledge until volunteer rescuers were able to bring him back up.

What happened?

According to a July 11 Facebook post from the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, later reported by CBS 42, the incident happened near Miller Ridge in Wolfe County, Kentucky. After searching for four days, the owner finally heard quiet barks that sounded like they came from the cliffs and contacted rescuers.

The team said the dog had gone over a cliff roughly 65 feet high and landed on a narrow ledge partway down, making it impossible to reach him without specialized equipment, CBS 42 reported.

"Our team responded and conducted a high-angle rope rescue operation to safely reach the anxious pup," the team wrote. After this grueling period of uncertainty over where their pet was and if he was okay, the rescuers were finally able to retrieve the dog back to the top, returning him to his owner.

Why does it matter?

Steep trails, drop-offs, and remote terrain can create dangers that are difficult to manage without training.

In rural and mountainous areas, local volunteer rescue teams often step in during emergencies involving hikers, drivers, and, at times, pets.

Dogs can become disoriented, chase wildlife, or slip into hard-to-reach places even when they are familiar with the outdoors. A missing animal is not always far away — sometimes it is simply stuck somewhere no one would expect.

What can I do?

For anyone taking dogs near cliffs, ridges, or wooded hiking areas, preparation can help reduce the risk of a frightening situation. A sturdy leash, a properly fitted harness, updated ID tags, and a microchip can all improve the odds of a safe return if a pet gets separated.

It also helps to scout trails in advance and stay alert around overlooks, unstable edges, and unfamiliar terrain. Constant supervision of pets is essential since even well-behaved dogs can suddenly dart off towards sounds or scents of interest, panic, or lose their footing.

If a pet does go missing in a dangerous area, experts generally advise against attempting a risky solo rescue. Calling trained responders can protect both the animal and the owner from further harm. In this case, the dog's owner did exactly that after locating the source of the barking.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team also used the rescue to spotlight the volunteers behind it, thanking members who spend time training for rescues involving both people and animals.

"After carefully securing the dog, rescuers brought him back to the top, where he was reunited with his relieved and grateful owner," the team wrote. "Every life matters, and we're thankful this one made it home."

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