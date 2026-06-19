Two giraffe calves missing from Virginia zoo found safe after jailed owner refused to give location

Officials did not disclose how the animals were found.

Photo Credit: Office of the Attorney General of Virginia

Virginia officials say two giraffe calves missing for more than a year from Natural Bridge Zoo are alive and have been relocated to a safe setting.

The update marks a significant development in one of the most troubling chapters of a long-running animal welfare case that has drawn attention across the region.

What happened?

According to WDBJ7, the Virginia Office of the Attorney General announced Monday evening that the calves had been recovered. The office said they are now being kept at a facility that specializes in giraffe care.

Officials did not disclose how the animals were found. Still, the news resolves a mystery that had stirred concern among authorities, local residents, and animal advocates for more than a year.

The pair went missing in 2025. WDBJ7 reported that co-owner Gretchen Mogensen later received a 100-day jail sentence after declining to tell the court what happened to the giraffes or turn them over.

Attention to the case spread widely. As part of that spotlight, WDBJ7 said actress Alicia Silverstone voiced a PETA radio ad offering $50,000 for information about the calves' whereabouts.

Why does it matter?

The missing calves are only one part of the broader controversy. WDBJ7 has followed the matter since December 2023, when Virginia authorities seized 96 animals from Natural Bridge Zoo over abuse allegations.

The issue points to a larger, problematic trend within animal captivity. While captivity for wild animals in professional, monitored conservation efforts can be critical to help a species rebound, there are many cases in which animals suffer at the expense of human entertainment and corporate profit.

What's being done?

For now, the calves are in the care of a professional facility equipped to look after giraffes.

State intervention has also played a central role. Authorities have already seized dozens of animals from the zoo, and the legal pressure in the case did not ease after the calves disappeared.

WDBJ7 reported that the zoo's four co-owners collectively face 55 misdemeanor counts.

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