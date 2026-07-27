Minnesota taps 3M PFAS settlement to unbury an urban creek and turn a golf course into a park

Settlement money from Minnesota's 3M PFAS case is now poised to back two local projects.

The first would bring portions of a buried St. Paul creek back into the open, while the second would transform a former Cottage Grove golf course into public green space. The efforts together aim to make Minnesota neighborhoods healthier and easier for residents to use and enjoy.

What's happening?

Using proceeds from the state's 3M PFAS settlement, Minnesota is awarding $20 million to 26 east metro projects focused on habitat work and outdoor recreation, according to the Pioneer Press. The winners were chosen by the state's Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency from a field of 56 applicants.

One of these grants will go to restore St. Paul's Phalen Creek, which now runs mostly through underground tunnels instead of across the surface. Funding for Wakan Tipi will help restore some stretches of the creek above ground, per the Pioneer Press.

In Cottage Grove, more settlement money will also help advance a park planned for land that used to be a golf course.

The two awards reflect an effort to steer settlement dollars toward projects that restore damaged ecosystems while also creating places for people to gather, walk, paddle, and play.

Why does it matter?

PFAS, also called "forever chemicals" because they can persist in the environment for a very long time, have been a major public health and environmental concern. Now, one of the companies responsible for polluting our environment with these chemicals has provided the funds that will be used for these projects.

Using settlement funds to repair landscapes affected by pollution can help communities see more direct, visible benefits from that money.

Phalen Creek was once a visible part of the landscape and local community. Bringing parts of it back above ground can reconnect residents to a waterway that has long been hidden, while supporting education, recreation, and stewardship. Restoring an urban stream can ease flooding pressure, create wildlife habitat, cool nearby areas, and give residents more access to nature in the middle of a city.

And turning a former golf course into a park can open green space for more people rather than limiting it to a specific activity.

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