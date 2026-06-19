Pacific Northwest braces for first 100-degree heat as Portland, Vancouver face warnings

Some areas may cool only into the low 60s overnight, while others could stay near 70 degrees.

While parts of the East Coast cool down, millions of Americans across the Northwest are preparing for a dangerous stretch of unusually high temperatures that could challenge records.

Days before summer officially begins, inland parts of the Pacific Northwest are projected to see their first triple-digit heat of the year as an unusual warm spell builds across the region.

What's happening?

The weekend warmup is expected to intensify into early next week as a ridge of high pressure settles over the Pacific Northwest, according to a Fox Weather report.

In inland areas, temperatures may run 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages, with a few places potentially breaking the 100-degree mark by Monday.

Heat alerts have now covered a wide swath of the West Coast from Northern California into Washington, including an Extreme Heat Warning for Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver through Tuesday evening.

The Fox Forecast Center said a "strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest, combining with offshore winds to produce above-average temperatures for this time of year." By the weekend, the worst-hit areas may be hot enough to challenge daily temperature records.

The heat could be particularly dangerous because overnight temperatures are not expected to provide much relief. Some areas may cool only into the low 60s overnight, while others could stay near 70 degrees. Luckily, cooler marine air should return inland by midweek, bringing temperatures back closer to average.

Why does it matter?

The first major heat event of the season can be especially dangerous because many people have not yet adjusted to such high temperatures. That raises the risk for older adults, children, people without dependable cooling, and outdoor workers who may spend long hours in the sun.

People in the Pacific Northwest often don't have dependable cooling, since the area has historically not required it.

Now, dangerous heat is disrupting work, raising utility bills, and creating economic stress as temperatures are pushed beyond safe limits.

Hot nights can make matters worse because the body has less time to recover. As a result, heat stress can build over several days, even for otherwise healthy people.

What's being done?

Weather officials are already warning residents about the threat through alerts, giving people time to adjust plans and prepare cooling options.

It's best to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day. Additionally, it's important to drink water regularly, use air conditioning or cooling centers if available, and never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

People are also being urged to pay attention to nighttime temperatures. When the heat lingers after sunset, it can help to use fans, keep blinds closed during the day, and seek out public indoor spaces with cooling if your home conditions become unsafe.

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