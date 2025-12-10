Scientists sound alarm after noticing new trend affecting millions of birds — here's what's happening

Every year, millions of birds migrate thousands of miles from Africa to Europe. This is a massive journey that happens twice a year and depends on timing and the amount of food.

However, new research from Durham University and the British Trust for Ornithology shows that birds are struggling to reach their destination.

What's happening?

A study published on Zenodo analyzing 40 years of bird data across 286 sites in Europe found a significant decline in what scientists call "migratory fuel loads."

These are the fat stores that birds need to cross difficult regions like the Mediterranean Sea and the Sahara Desert.

Researchers examined 33 Afro-Palearctic migratory species and found that birds preparing for their fall migration now carry less weight than in previous years.

However, the spring migration did not show the same decline.





All this suggests that the changing summer conditions are likely the main factor for the decreased weight of these birds.

The study also found that birds in northern Europe are storing energy earlier than usual, while southern birds are doing so later.

According to the research team from the British Trust for Ornithology, these trends could make it harder for birds to complete their long journeys and put pressure on their already declining populations.

Why is this trend important?

Migratory birds play a crucial role in maintaining healthy and strong ecosystems.

Not only do they control local insect populations through their feeding habits, but they also help disperse seeds and protect crops from pests.

If their numbers begin to plummet, the effects would threaten major food systems, increase costs for farmers, and weaken natural environments.

If birds continue to struggle to gather enough energy to migrate, many may fail to complete their journey.

Hotter summer conditions are to blame for all of this because they reduce the availability and quality of the insects and fruits that birds rely on to build up their fat reserves.

Increased heat and drought also dry out habitats, leaving birds struggling to rest.

What's being done about bird migration?

Conservation groups across Europe are working to protect migratory routes, restore habitats, and safeguard common stopover sites.

As for fighting rising global temperatures altogether, individual efforts can be made every day.

By cutting off your reliance on fossil fuel energy and switching to electric or solar alternatives, you help reduce the amount of heat-trapping pollution entering our atmosphere.

