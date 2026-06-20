As the solstice nears, Alaska's golden hour refuses to leave the mountains by midnight

It is the kind of scene that makes people want to double-check the clock.

With the year's longest day nearly here, Alaska is entering the part of summer when nighttime can still look a lot like sunset. One recent Instagram post captured that effect, with golden light lingering on the mountains around midnight.

For anyone unfamiliar with the midnight sun, it is the kind of scene that makes people want to double-check the clock.

What happened?

Alaskan creator Nick (@nick_in_alaska) shared a post showing how late the state's summer light can last as the solstice gets closer.

As the creator put it, "The longest day of the year is almost here, and the light refuses to leave. Golden hour hangs over the mountains well into the night, making it easy to lose track of time during the summer here in Alaska."

At this point in the season, daylight in Alaska can seem almost endless.

Why does it matter?

The midnight sun is a real part of life in Alaska, where communities at higher latitudes experience extremely long daylight hours in summer.

For residents, that can mean later hikes, longer fishing trips, and evenings that do not really feel like evenings at all.

Place can shape daily routines in powerful ways. When sunlight lingers close to midnight, sleep schedules, mealtimes, and a person's sense of time can all feel a little different.

Alaska's landscape is already known for its mountains, water, and wildlife, but the long summer light adds another layer, making ordinary scenery look otherworldly.

What are people saying?

On social media, viewers expressed awe at the breathtaking beauty of the scene, sharing their admiration and amazement.

One person wrote, "Beautiful reflection in the water. Stunning view."

"ABSOLUTE GOLD!!!!!" one user commented.

Another added, "Live laugh love Alaska."

And for at least one viewer, there was not much else to say besides: "Wow. Incredible."

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