New research reveals shocking detail lurking in popular river: 'An environmental emergency'

"Although there are already biological methods … the effectiveness and cost efficiency remain challenges."

As humanity has manufactured more and more plastic over the last several decades, this material has built up in our environment. It has accumulated in far corners of the globe and even the most remote parts of the ocean, with implications for humanity's food and water sources. Now the Ecoton Foundation for Ecological Studies and Land Conservation has just released the results of its studies regarding microplastics in the rivers of East Java in Indonesia — and the picture is bleak, Tempo reported.

What's happening?

Ecoton founder Prigi Arisandi revealed that microplastics were discovered in the region's water, river fish, and sediment from the river bottom.

"These findings serve as a reminder that the microplastic issue has reached an environmental emergency," said Prigi in a public discussion entitled "Recycling the Future: Reducing Plastic Waste with Innovation," per Tempo.

Why is the presence of microplastics a problem?

As the name implies, microplastics are tiny fragments of plastic. Ecoton cataloged two types: those that were already small when they entered the environment and those that broke off from larger pieces of trash.

Humans consume a disturbing number of microplastics in our food and water. You might think of plastic as an inert substance that can move harmlessly through your body, but different types of plastic can leach harmful chemicals or cause physical blockages in your body. That contributes to fertility issues and an increased risk of cancer — and those are just the problems we know about, although the study of microplastics in the human body is barely beginning.

What's being done about microplastics?

Muhammad Masykuri, head of the S2 Environmental Science program at Sebelas Maret University, pointed to multiple methods of microplastics management that are being developed, but none are ready to deploy at scale.

"Although there are already biological methods such as the utilization of maggots and bacteria, the effectiveness and cost efficiency remain challenges that must be overcome through innovative approaches and applied technology," he said, per Tempo.

A quicker way to at least slow the rate of plastic entering the environment is with better plastic waste management through public education and legal enforcement.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.