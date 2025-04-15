Scientists discover alarming factor affecting crop growth — and it could leave millions hungry

Microplastics are everywhere, but we're only just starting to learn the full extent of their negative consequences. They're already linked to health problems, and new research suggests they could pose a serious threat to global food security.

What's happening?

The National Ocean Service defines microplastics as tiny particles of waste plastic less than five millimeters in length. They have contaminated every corner of the globe, which makes sense, knowing that the world produces over 462 million tons of plastic every year, per the World Wildlife Fund.

Researchers from China, Germany, and the United States have uncovered troubling signs that microplastics could be impeding photosynthesis.

As Phys.org shared, Denis J. Murphy, an emeritus professor of biotechnology at the University of South Wales, told the Conversation: "Microplastics are hindering photosynthesis, the process by which plants convert energy from the sun into the fruit and vegetables we eat."

Why is research into microplastics important?

The results of this study indicate that millions could be exposed to food shortages in the near future.

Currently, around 2.3 billion people face what the World Health Organization terms "moderate to severe" food insecurity. Photosynthesis hindrance can also impact seafood stocks, which around three billion people rely upon as their main source of protein, per the World Wildlife Fund.

With the world's population projected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, according to the United Nations, the existential threat to the world's food supply represents a serious problem.

What's being done about microplastics?

Scientists in Germany and the United Kingdom are currently developing ways to "hack" plants to be more efficient at photosynthesis. At present, most plants only absorb about 1-5% of sunlight into new tissue. Making the process more efficient is one part of a multifaceted approach to safeguarding the global food supply.

Another aspect of the solution is encouraging more international cooperation in cracking down on plastic waste. The United Nations is currently working on an international treaty to combat plastic pollution worldwide. A summit was held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2022, and while progress was made, a binding treaty has yet to materialize. Polling by the World Wildlife Fund reveals large public support for banning single-use plastics.

There are also actions that can be taken at the individual level, such as reducing plastic consumption for things like water and food.

