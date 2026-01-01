Residents stunned as concerning items wash up on popular beach: 'We expect more'

Beachgoers have been dealing with plastic particles that washed up on the sands along an English coastline.

What happened?

According to Kent Online, a damaged filter screen at a water treatment plant in Eastbourne, England, resulted in around 11 tons of plastic beads washing up on over 40 miles of shore.

Volunteers, along with Southern Water's Eastbourne Wastewater Treatment Works, worked to remove the beads as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"We expect more beads to be in the sea, and some may wash up on beaches tomorrow and over the weekend," an Eastbourne Wastewater Treatment Works spokesperson told Kent Online on December 4.

The biobeads are used in sewage treatment plants to filter wastewater and catch bacteria. It is thought that the beads escaped following storms at the end of October, which led to a surge of water that broke the screen.

Why are microplastics concerning?

While the beads washing ashore in England are too large to be considered microplastics, any plastic particles in the water — large and small — are dangerous for humans, marine life, and the environment.

Ocean plastic is easily ingested by marine life, such as turtles, fish, and seabirds. Plastic can cause intestinal blockages and starvation, harming or killing the creature.

In fact, a local member of parliament chastised Eastbourne Wastewater and called on the company to "clear up your mess and stop putting our wildlife and our birds at risk," per Kent Online.

The issue is much larger than accidental biobead spills, though. Microplastics can be found in single-use water bottles, takeout containers, cosmetics, seafood, and even in the air.

When microplastics are accidentally ingested, the small particles can disrupt hormones, cause inflammation, and damage DNA.

What's being done to stop the spread of microplastics?

Volunteers are working diligently to remove beads from the shore, but microplastics need to be stopped at the source before they can enter waterways.

Many states and countries are passing anti-plastic-pellet initiatives, like the U.S. Microbead-Free Waters Act, which banned the use of microplastics in rinse-off products like body scrubs and toothpastes.

Still, most microplastic production isn't intentional — they're created when plastic breaks apart and sheds.

Stopping these particles is more difficult, but installing plastic detection technology in waterways, improving filtration methods, and reducing plastic use entirely are ways to prevent microplastics from harming humans, the oceans, and the Earth.

To reduce your exposure to microplastics, use less plastic. Opt for reusable, sustainable products, such as stainless steel water bottles and glass food containers.

