Woman reviewing eagle photo discovers she accidentally captured dramatic midair attack

"Imagine my surprise when I looked at the photo."

A Michigan woman thought she was snapping a simple photo of a bald eagle carrying its dinner until she looked closer and realized she had captured an even wilder moment.

Hidden in plain sight was a red-tailed hawk launching an attack, turning an ordinary wildlife sighting into a blink-and-you-miss-it backyard battle.

Lesa Russeau of Erie, Michigan, told Fox 2 that she first spotted the bald eagle from her car, carrying what appeared to be a small animal. She pulled over near her house to photograph it, and the bird then moved into her yard for another shot.

That is when the surprise happened, though she did not realize it until later.

"I thought I was only getting a picture of him out of my car window," Russeau said. "Imagine my surprise when I looked at the photo. I never even saw the hawk!"

What looked like a quiet wildlife encounter was actually a high-speed food fight between a bald eagle and a red-tailed hawk.

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Eagles and red-tailed hawks tend not to get along in nature; they compete for food and territory, so conflict is not an uncommon occurrence. In fact, hawks have been known to dive bomb eagles' nests to try to drive them from their territory.

The photo also offers a glimpse of how often wild animals are now moving through human spaces.

Roads, lawns, and suburban neighborhoods can create hunting opportunities for raptors by attracting rodents and other small prey, while also pushing wildlife into tighter shared spaces.

These encounters may still feel rare, but they are becoming easier for people to witness as development increasingly overlaps with animal habitat.

Intervening can stress animals and put people, pets, and drivers at risk.

Sightings like this can be a sign that raptors are adapting and, in some cases, rebounding in areas shaped by people.

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