In Michigan, volunteers hauled 248,000 pounds of trash from waterways, from scooters to fridges

In Lansing, the project is also moving beyond trash removal.

Michigan residents have something to celebrate after local volunteers announced they have removed more than 248,000 pounds of litter from the Lansing River Trail over the past three-and-a-half years.

What happened?

According to WLNS6, at an event on June 30, non-profit Michigan Waterways Stewards celebrated the milestone while saying the Lansing waterways have been "cleared and cleaned."

The outlet reported that the years-long campaign covered the Grand River, the Red Cedar River, Sycamore Creek, riverside parks, and other adjacent stretches.

The effort began in 2022 and has since brought together more than 4,150 volunteers across 328 cleanup projects. Together, they have removed 248,000 pounds of trash from the trail—roughly the equivalent of the weight of 55 average-sized cars, the outlet noted.

Volunteers over the years have pulled bikes, e-scooters, and even refrigerators from the waterways, helping clean stretches that had dealt with litter for years.

Why does it matter?

Clean waterways do more than improve appearances. Removing trash from rivers and creeks can help protect wildlife, reduce water pollution, and make public spaces safer and more welcoming for residents who walk, bike, fish, or spend time in nearby parks.

Cleaner trails and riverbanks can encourage people to spend more time outdoors, strengthen neighborhood pride, and support investment in public green space. In Lansing, the project is also moving beyond trash removal, with beautification plans that include planting native trees and removing invasive plants, WLNS6 reported.

Mayor Andy Schor said Lansing's connection to its waterways makes restoring them especially important.

"When you have a city on a river — or a city on two rivers — it's something that you want to show off," Schor told WLNS6.

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