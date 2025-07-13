Lawmaker sparks fierce controversy with proposed bill impacting wolves in US: 'Would cause a massacre'

"We cannot allow disinformation and myth to guide decision making."

A newly proposed bill would remove the Mexican gray wolf from the federal endangered species list.

If approved, the bill would reverse years of protection and recovery efforts for this vulnerable species.

What's happening?

As The Wolf Conservation Center reported, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, introduced the bill. The Mexican gray wolf has been federally protected since 1976.

Thanks to conservation efforts, the animal's population has increased to approximately 286. However, it is still considered an imperiled species because of its lack of genetic diversity.

"Bypassing the Endangered Species Act to strip all protections from beleaguered Mexican gray wolves and leave them vulnerable to Arizona's shoot-on-sight laws would cause a massacre," Michael Robinson, senior conservation advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, said.

Why is it important to protect Mexican gray wolves?

Without Endangered Species Act protections, Mexican gray wolves would likely be unable to diversify their gene pool and would struggle to thrive in the wild.

The proposed bill would remove federal prohibitions on killing them and stop federal investigations of wolves that prey on livestock. The Endangered Species Act benefits livestock owners by reimbursing them after conflicts between wolves and their animals.

Critics of the bill say that Gosar is pandering to the anti-wolf livestock industry and failing to recognize the importance of species recovery programs. Mexican gray wolves are still at risk of extinction and therefore not in a viable position to be removed from the endangered species list.

"We cannot allow disinformation and myth to guide decision making when it comes to protecting our irreplaceable wildlife and wild places," Lobos of the Southwest Managing Director Erin Hunt said.

What's being done so people can coexist with wolves?

Many communities have successfully coexisted with wolves by using non-lethal means of deterrence and supporting their natural habitats. The status of the Mexican gray wolf is fragile, and without federal protections in place, decades of recovery work would be lost.

Vulnerable animal species need government help via responsible wildlife management policies and for effective conservation. There are severe ecological and environmental consequences associated with lifting restrictions, including biodiversity and food chain losses.

Fortunately, there have been successful wolf reintroduction efforts, as well as practical compromises between conservationists and ranchers.

If you care about wolves and other native species where you live, make sure to vote for political candidates who align with your values and will fight for wildlife protections. To raise awareness in your community, discuss conservation issues with family and friends.

You can also take action in your community by volunteering with or donating money to wildlife conservation groups. Letting your elected officials know that you support endangered species can have a ripple effect and influence actions that keep animals and the planet safe.

