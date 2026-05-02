Video captures bright ball of light streak over Oregon sky: 'Fireball season'

The frequency of these celestial events generally increases by 10% to 30% from February to April.

Earth's "fireball season" is currently underway following a recent sighting of a dazzling meteor over Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia, according to The Weather Channel.

A resident driving through Seattle, Washington, accidentally captured footage of the meteor on their dashcam. They can be heard asking, "What in the world was that?" as the fireball whizzes through the sky. Meteorologist Tiffany Savona explains that this "bright, greenish ball of light had many people in the Pacific Northwest asking that same question."

Another Oregon resident caught a fireball near the coast, according to KGW News.

The American Meteor Society has reported that 135 individuals observed the fireball. The frequency of these celestial events generally increases by 10% to 30% from February to April, leading to what NASA refers to as "fireball season."

According to NASA, meteors exemplify their characteristic luminous tails when they travel through Earth's atmosphere, heating and ionizing particles that create a visible trail. When a meteor survives its trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it is then called a meteorite.

Such events are not uncommon, usually occurring when Earth intersects the orbit of a comet, which deposits dust and gas along its trajectory. In fact, "scientists estimate that about 48.5 tons of meteoritic material falls on Earth each day," as noted by NASA.

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This specific sighting across the Pacific Northwest and Canada highlights the incredible vastness of outer space and the otherworldly sightings that can be seen right here on Earth.

"Meteorite hunters" have also become popular in response to increased fascination with the luminous phenomena, tracking down fragments of these dazzling fireballs. Asteroids, large rocky objects orbiting the sun from which meteors split apart, can also contain precious metals, offering valuable resources comparable to terrestrial ore deposits, according to a 2023 study.

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