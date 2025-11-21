Expert warns of crisis forming thousands of miles away that could threaten US: 'A lot … are quite reluctant to see the urgency'

"There's also a lot of countries here who export oil."

Glaciers, sea ice, and permafrost are melting quickly — and in some places, it's existential, according to a new discussion on Living on Earth. Researchers at the U.N. talks in Brazil said the frozen regions known as the cryosphere are losing mass across nearly all parts of the world at the same time.

What's happening?

Miriam Jackson, a glaciologist and director at the International Cryosphere Climate Initiative, told Living on Earth that many glaciers have already disappeared altogether, and others have lost around 20% of their mass since 2000.

The interview went over how melting ice affects how communities access water as well as causes flooding while adding to rising sea levels. Another hazardous effect is easily spreading diseases, and the kicker is that as the ice melts, the Earth warms even more and faster, making everything worse.

Jackson told Living on Earth that glaciers in the European Alps, northern Norway, Svalbard, South America, and the Himalayas are melting quickly. She said tropical glaciers in Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador are responding to the changing climate even quicker because they can accumulate snow and melt year-round.

Jackson also noted that disappearing sea ice reduces Earth's "albedo" or reflectivity, which speeds up the warming process and causes extreme weather in other areas. Even with all of this information, Jackson said countries are slow to make necessary changes because one of the biggest and most significant changes would be to stop burning hydrocarbons — in other words, restricting the dirty energy industry.

"There's also a lot of countries here who export oil, and burning hydrocarbons is one of the main reasons for climate change, and a lot of them are quite reluctant to see the urgency," Jackson said.

Why are these changes important?

Jackson explained that the changes to the cryosphere are not just to be expected in the future but that they are already happening. People, especially in high mountain areas, rely on glacier meltwater for drinking, agriculture, tourism, and hydropower. Jackson said communities in dry areas such as northern Pakistan and Central Asia depend on predictable melt seasons and should expect to experience the impact soon if they haven't already.

Human-driven warming is causing rising global temperatures that line up with increases in heat-trapping gases from unsafe industry practices. Extreme weather events have always existed, but human behavior supercharges these events. Scientists have said that leaves little room for us to avoid the not-so-fun outcomes of a warming planet. Surpassing a certain threshold creates instability through social and political unrest.

What's being done about the impact?

Jackson said scientists at the U.N. talks are pushing to make sure policymakers understand the impact of the melting cryosphere in its entirety and clearly. Many people have had to migrate away from their homes because they are no longer livable.

The countries hit hardest by melting — such as Nepal, Bhutan, and Tajikistan — are in need of stronger action after facing deadly flooding. It's important to explore and talk about climate issues with friends and family to help circulate reliable information about the impact of the changing climate.

