Experts confirm new world record after 'megaflash' lightning strike stretches over 500 miles: 'Incredible power'

"Certain conditions favorable to thunderstorms and tornadoes are occurring more often."

The National Weather Service estimates that there are nearly 8 million lightning strikes worldwide per day, but it was a flash of lightning that never touched the ground that is making headlines today. A flash that happened a little more than eight years ago has now been singled out as the world's longest on record.

It was one for the record books, a lightning flash that reached from eastern Texas to Kansas City. It happened back on Oct. 22, 2017. The World Meteorological Organization has now confirmed the 515-mile-long "megaflash" is a new world record for the longest lightning discharge.

"This new record clearly demonstrates the incredible power of the natural environment," reports the WMO. "Additionally, WMO assessment of environmental extremes such as this lightning distance record testify to the significant scientific progress in observing, documenting, and evaluating such events."

The record-breaking megaflash was recently discovered through a reexamination of the thunderstorm that generated the expansive flash of lightning. It happened within an expansive thunderstorm complex covering a large portion of the central and southern plains.

"Although the new lightning flash is older than the previous record-holders, it was only recently discovered and is one of the first megaflashes observed by NOAA's GOES-16 satellite, which has made detailed information like this available to scientists for almost 10 years," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell.

The 2017 storm that spawned the record-breaking flash stands out as one of the earliest documented by NOAA's GOES-16 satellite to feature lightning "megaflashes," exceptionally long and powerful discharge events spanning great distances and durations

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Scientists think our warming world is making conditions more conducive to thunderstorm development.

"The relationship between climate change and severe storms is a complex and active area of research," states a study done by non-profit Climate Central. "Certain conditions favorable to thunderstorms and tornadoes are occurring more often or expanding into historically less active seasons and regions."

Certain atmospheric ingredients, like strong wind shear and elevated convective available potential energy (CAPE), create favorable conditions for severe storms. Since 1979, parts of the eastern U.S. have gained up to 15 more spring and summer days with high CAPE, boosting thunderstorm potential.

"These trends could shift in the future with continued warming," the Climate Central study found. "A recent study suggests that conditions favorable to severe thunderstorms could become about 5-20% more frequent per 1.8°F of warming. Whether these changing conditions will ultimately result in the formation of more severe storms remains an active area of research."

While lightning can be beneficial for plants, it can be deadly to those struck by it. Lightning is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths in the United States. It has killed 34 people on average annually over the past 30 years. The National Lightning Safety Council's "Deadly Dozen" list highlights the top 12 activities that contributed to the most lightning fatalities in the country over the past 20 years. Fishing tops the list, with beach activities, boating, farming or ranching, and camping, rounding out the top five.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.