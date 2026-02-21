Locals step in after man commits disturbing act on public street: 'Children, in particular, are at risk'

This South African community banded together to stop a man from dumping his trash illegally.

It's hard enough to keep your local area free from litter and debris — the last thing you need is for someone to come along after a street clean and dump a huge pile of trash in the middle of the road.

A group of locals in the South African area of Mayibuye saw someone doing just that and took action themselves.

According to the Midrand Reporter, the area had long been plagued by litter. Upon spotting a man illegally dumping, a group of locals made him pick up his trash and escorted him back to his house, where he could get rid of the garbage properly.

Illegal dumping is an eyesore, but it can also pose more serious risks like health concerns, damage to wildlife, and an overall dirtier and less safe neighborhood.

When electrical items, including e-cigarettes and vapes, are littered, they can be at risk of causing explosions and fires. If dumped goods contain food or drink, they can start to rot, smell, and attract disease-carrying vermin.

In some areas, illegal dumpers face hefty fines and arrest for being so thoughtless and ruining their local area for everyone else. Reporting instances of illegal dumping can help speed up street cleaning and encourage people to dispose of their trash properly.

A litter-filled neighborhood emboldens others to illegally dump their own trash. If you can take action by joining a litter-pick, or even confronting illegal dumpers in a safe way — like the Mayibuye community — you could have a real positive impact on your area.

A local activist and secretary of Mayibuye Youth Activism Movement, Thapelo Nkoane, commented per the Midrand Reporter, "We've lived with untidy streets for years, and we decided that henceforth, Mayibuye must be kept clean."

He continued, "A clean environment is essential, not only for health and safety, but also for the social progress of our community. Children, in particular, are at risk in unclean surroundings."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.