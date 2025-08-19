Lawmakers spark backlash with legislation proposal that could threaten oceans: 'For more than 50 years it's worked'

The House of Representatives plans to take a vote on the issue in the near future.

Congress is considering changes to the Marine Mammal Protection Act that would reduce protections for vulnerable marine mammals.

Environmentalists say these changes would threaten the survival of manatees and North Atlantic right whales.

What's happening?

As Star News Online reported, federal protections under the Marine Mammal Protection Act are at risk. This act has been helping marine mammals thrive since 1972, yet Congress may scale it back under the Trump administration.

"For more than 50 years it's worked to protect marine mammals in the U.S., and that reflects the views of the American people that these animals need that extra level of protection," said Dr. Andrew Read, a marine biologist at Duke University.

If Congress passes the proposed changes, the permit review process would be shortened, prioritizing economic exploitation over the welfare of marine life.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is making environmental agency cuts, sparking concern that there won't even be enough staff to properly review permit applications before approving them.

Why are marine species protections important?

Numerous species would suffer in their natural habitats if federal protections were eliminated or reduced.

One example is the manatees that are fleeing northward from Florida as temperatures rise to uncomfortable levels and boating activity intensifies. Another example is the North Atlantic right whale, which migrates from winter breeding grounds along the southeastern U.S. shore to summer feeding areas in New England and Canada.

These whales are especially susceptible to human-induced death due to unsafe boating speeds and fishing equipment. There are approximately just 370 North Atlantic right whales left in existence today.

What's being done to protect marine animals?

The proposed changes to the Marine Mammal Protection Act are only in discussions at this point. However, the House of Representatives plans to take a vote on the issue in the near future.

In the meantime, conservation leaders and environmental researchers are sharing what they know with Congressional members and explaining why reducing the act's protection is a bad idea.

You can play a part by supporting organizations like the Environmental Defense Fund and using your voice on issues that matter to you.

Opponents of the proposed changes say that the act could stand to be updated and modernized. However, eliminating the act's primary protections is harmful for both political and environmental policy.

Fortunately, governments also have the power to approve positive legislative actions and improve conservation efforts rather than taking a step backward.

When you vote for pro-climate candidates, you help move legislation in the right direction to protect biodiversity and vulnerable species that need our help.

You can also help spread public awareness about threats to marine life and other conservation topics by educating yourself about the issues and discussing what you learn with family and friends.

