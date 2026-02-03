Experts issue sobering observations on problematic weather pattern emerging in region: 'Unusually low as compared to normal'

"We started to wonder how that would affect our upcoming … season."

Going solar is a personal experience, according to YouTuber and clean energy expert Matt Ferrell.

He hosts a channel — Undecided with Matt Ferrell (@undecidedMF) — that gives clean energy insight to 1.75 million subscribers.

Ferrell shared some tips during an interview with EnergySage's Kristina Zagame following the construction of a net-zero home in Massachusetts that included a $90,000 solar system.

"There's no one solution that can rule them all," Ferrell said about solar panels. "It's like if you look at your individual situation and come up with a solution that solves your specific needs."

EnergySage is a great partner when looking to invest in the technology, providing quick installation estimates and curated, competitive quotes. While systems can cost $30,500 on average, they can pay for themselves several times over during their three-decade lifespan — and EnergySage can help you reduce initial costs.

The panels allow owners to generate energy more cheaply from the sun at a time when many people are facing surging electricity rates.

Ferrell outlined some of the hurdles he encountered, including utility and municipal permitting. The expert said that solar customers should research panel-related codes in their area, as they vary across the country.

After some initial legwork, the rewards can be great. He anticipated saving up to $196,000 during the next 30 years.

"So if you just look long-term, it's going to make sense," he added.

EnergySage's team can help you find the best system for your home at the best price, saving you up to $10,000 off upfront costs. Its free mapping tool compares costs and incentives by state, making sure you don't miss any perks that can help lower the price.

Ferrell's system uses batteries to store solar power, making a home more energy resilient during local outages. That's important because blackouts are becoming more common as extreme weather risks increase.

His setup is part of a virtual power plant, as well. It's a program that lets customers sell surplus stored electricity back to the grid. He said VPPs are worth researching, as they can add more value.

The setup works so well that Ferrell said his family doesn't notice when there's an outage in town. His batteries seamlessly transition to power his home.

"It's just that sense of security for my family knowing that we're not going to have spoiled food in the fridge, that we don't have to worry about this kind of stuff," he said.

EnergySage also has insight about batteries, including competitive quotes. The company's guided research can help you achieve energy independence.

