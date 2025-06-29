Endangered ocean species surprises locals with unexpected beach appearances: 'Not only rare but also potentially troubling'

"Perhaps a call to action for both travelers and local communities."

Manta rays are surprising locals and tourists as they show up on the Mediterranean coast of Spain.

According to Focus on Travel News, these endangered species are migratory and spend their spring and summer in the Mediterranean Sea as well as in the deep ocean. Recently, they have been appearing near the shoreline.

"Their presence near the shore is not only rare but also potentially troubling," per Focus on Travel News.

What's happening?

While a few sightings are common, this spring has seen more than 20 reported, which is far more than typical.

Marine biologists view warming ocean temperatures and noise pollution underwater caused by marine traffic as potential factors contributing to the change in rays' behavior.

Why is the manta ray's behavioral change concerning?

Marine life changing its habits is a growing trend in Spain. Warming temperatures are already altering the plankton cycle, but they are also disrupting fish migration. Additionally, some regions have seen an overpopulation of jellyfish.

Manta rays rely "on stable plankton ecosystems. If warming seas continue to disrupt plankton cycles, they could have cascading effects not only on the rays, but also on the broader food chain that supports Mediterranean marine biodiversity," said Focus on Travel News.

Sardines in the Mediterranean are also being affected by the changing cycles of plankton. There isn't enough plankton for them, so they are filter feeding like the manta rays, which means filtering in nutrients from the water as well as the food. Unfortunately, this feeding method is causing them to take in more plastic.

According to Worldwide Boat, temperatures are rising in the Mediterranean region faster than anywhere else in the world, causing a "threat to both food and water supplies."

Many marine life species are endangered in the Mediterranean — one in 10. An estimated 30% of their habitats are also under threat. In addition, water scarcity is causing crop yields to drop and food prices to rise.

What is being done about changes in marine life?

Scientists are collecting temperature samples, examining behavioral changes, and tracking the movements of rays to gain a better understanding of what is happening.

Focus on Travel News wrote: "The increased sightings serve as a reminder that the health of the sea is closely tied to visible changes on our beaches — and perhaps a call to action for both travelers and local communities to engage in ocean conservation efforts."

There are many ways that you can help, including taking local action or donating to climate causes that are doing this type of work.

