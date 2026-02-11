Experts issue warning about looming threat to coastal community: 'Rapidly advancing'

People living on Mannar Island, off Sri Lanka's coast, are feeling the effects of rising seas and energy megaprojects.

Climate shifts and development projects are changing people's lives by threatening their jobs, homes, and traditions.

What's happening?

As Daily Mirror Online reported, the Mannar coastline is vulnerable to rising seas and flooding. Expanding ocean waters, rising temperatures, and extreme weather events threaten coastal areas.

Communities are losing land to rising tides. Meanwhile, cyclones and other strong storms have displaced tens of thousands of people, exacerbating economic instability.

At the same time, development projects are reshaping the landscapes of Mannar. Wind energy expansion has brought new turbines and roads, with construction that alters water flow and disrupts natural ecosystems.

Many women in Mannar are disproportionately affected because their livelihoods depend on fisheries, dry fish processing, and palm-based industries. These traditional income sources are now less stable due to shifting coastlines and degraded marine ecosystems.

"The sea is rapidly advancing toward the land," one Mannar Island resident shared, per the Daily Mirror. "There was a well which we used to go and have a bath. But now this well is in the middle of the sea. Similarly, the coastal area is diminishing due to rough tides, and it is a risk to live along the shoreline."

Why are Mannar's regional impacts significant?

The situation in Mannar mirrors what's happening in many other parts of the world.

Climate shifts and development pressures are worsening existing social and economic inequalities, especially for women. Research shows that environmental degradation in Mannar is creating serious threats to women who work in fishing and related industries.

Although renewable energy projects such as wind power are crucial to the clean energy transition, they cannot proceed at the expense of people's livelihoods.

What's being done to support climate-affected communities?

The local challenges in Mannar point to potential solutions that help global communities navigate our changing climate fairly and sustainably.

One solution is to prioritize community-centered clean energy development. Governments and energy companies should involve local communities in early planning and ensure transparency during projects.

It's also necessary to strengthen climate adaptation strategies with infrastructure and shoreline protection projects to restore ecosystems and reduce coastal erosion. Communities can benefit from policies that recognize and support women's economic roles and that protect marine ecosystems.

It is possible to balance environmental goals with social equity in places like Mannar and worldwide. You can start from home by learning more about critical climate issues like these.

Personal actions, such as installing solar panels on your home to power it with clean energy, can make a difference, especially when you set an example for others.

