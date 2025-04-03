Rescue officials leap into action after spotting manatee in distress: 'Unable to submerge'

"The manatee had a cut on its back that appeared to be from a boat prop."

A crew of local marine officials successfully rescued a manatee in Florida that was recently injured by a boat.

The rescue happened off the coast of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, which is located in the southwest part of the state. The sea mammal was saved by a Fort Myers Beach Marine Operations crew and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) marine mammal rescue team.

They provided updates in a post on the town's Facebook page, according to a report by News Press.

"Our Marine Operations team tracked the manatee south of Big Carlos Pass and stayed with it until the FWC team got on scene. The manatee had a cut on its back that appeared to be from a boat prop leaving the manatee unable to submerge under," the post said.

The team safely transported the manatee to the Marine Mammal Rescue Laboratory in Tampa for care and rehabilitation.

As a previously endangered species, manatees face many threats in the wild and are closely monitored by local preservationist groups. These harmless mammals are dealing with warming sea temperatures, boat strikes, water pollution, and uncontrolled algae growth.

Manatees are so common in the waters that surround Florida that the FWC has a website dedicated to them. If a member of the public thinks a manatee is in distress and needs help, they can send in tips to the team's field offices throughout the state.

"Researchers at five field stations located throughout Florida respond to reports of sick, injured, and dead manatees. They work with FWC Law Enforcement, trained volunteers, and other agencies to verify these reports; these groups also aid in rescue and carcass salvage," FWC says on its website.

Tip lines like this are a great way to engage the public in important conservation efforts for local wildlife. Everyone can help the manatees by limiting their pollution and plastic waste and making sure never to litter on land or in the sea. You can also pick up litter you come across or organize a beach cleanup event.

