Man busted after illegal act is caught on security cameras: 'We will not tolerate'

A man from Wales has been sentenced to 80 hours of community service for dumping his items illegally.

Robin Callaby was caught dumping carpets, tires, and refrigerators near an open field in Thornbury, England, according to the Gazette. The act was caught by closed-circuit television footage in which his vehicle was easily identifiable.

The South Gloucestershire Council prosecuted him; Callaby admitted to fly-tipping (a British term for disposing of items illegally) and failing to transport waste without the appropriate license. He was charged in the Bristol Magistrates' Court on May 14 and was ordered to pay a total of £1,192 ($1,591) in addition to his community service.

Councillor Sean Rhodes, a cabinet member in charge of environmental enforcement at the South Gloucestershire Council, commented on the case to the Gazette: "We will not tolerate illegal waste activity, and anyone found failing in their duty of care for waste disposal in South Gloucestershire will be brought before the courts. There is never an excuse for illegally dumping waste and damaging the environment."

The council informed Callaby of the variety of options available to him for disposing of household waste, including the council's large household waste collection service. It also warned about third-party disposal companies that may not provide the proper paperwork.

"If you hire a third party to dispose of your waste, always ask for a copy of the company's waste carrier registration certificate and ask where the waste is being taken," Rhodes said, per the Gazette.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Improper electronics disposal leaves behind an issue far worse than disorganization in recycling centers. Heavy metals leak from the equipment into the landfills, and it has been estimated that 40% of the heavy metals found in U.S. landfills are from improper disposal, according to the EPEAT Registry.

Whether you're recycling electronics, plastic, aluminum, glass, or paper, it is imperative to learn the proper protocols in order to ensure that the items get recycled appropriately and are not added to our landfills. Look out for bins from ShopRite or TerraCycle in your neighborhood or similar recycling opportunities in your area.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.