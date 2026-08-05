California man trying to save cat falls from tree, triggers rescue

Crews carried the injured man out of the river bottom so he could be transported to a hospital for treatment.

A rescue call near the San Joaquin River in Fresno is a reminder of how quickly a well-intentioned effort to save a pet can become an emergency.

An adult man was hospitalized after falling from a tree while reportedly trying to rescue a cat, leading firefighters to carry him out from the river bottom.

What happened?

The incident happened near Riverside Golf Course, where Fresno firefighters responded at about 3:30 p.m. When crews came to the scene, they found the man had been injured in the fall so severely that he was unable to walk on his own, according to FOX26.

Because of the terrain, the Fresno Fire Department requested help from its Urban Search and Rescue Team. Crews then carried the injured man out of the river bottom so he could be transported to a hospital for treatment.

The man's family was with him when the accident happened, FOX26 reported. Thankfully, they were able to get help quickly.

Why does it matter?

Accidents in remote recreation areas can quickly become more serious. A fall that might be handled quickly on a nearby street can require specialized rescue equipment and additional personnel when it happens near a riverbank, trail, or steep embankment.

The incident highlights how easy it is to make a split-second decision when a beloved pet is in danger. Many pet owners would instinctively try to help an animal in distress, but climbing trees, scrambling down river bottoms, or attempting a rescue without the proper tools can also put people at risk.

Rescue teams are trained for these situations, but every call requires time, labor, and coordination. When emergencies happen in isolated places, every minute matters for both the injured person and the responders working to reach them safely.

Even familiar local spots can pose real hazards. Uneven ground, height, heat, and limited access can quickly turn a simple outing outdoors into a medical emergency.

What can I do?

Fire officials' guidance focused on preparation. They emphasized the importance of not traveling alone if possible, since going with another person can make a critical difference if someone is injured and unable to move or call for help themselves.

FOX26 reported that officials also advised telling someone else the destination and expected return time. That step can speed an emergency response if something goes wrong and help rescuers narrow the search area.

Before heading outdoors, make sure someone in the group knows basic emergency details, including the location.

Officials said the family's quick call for help made a difference.

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