Property owner hit with steep penalties for crime in nearby marshlands — here are the details

He was urged to get a lawyer instead of continuing to represent himself.

A man in Australia is facing the consequences of ignoring policies put in place to protect marshlands near his home with a looming $20,000 fine.

Hassan Ibrahim of Sydney pleaded guilty to seven counts of harming marine vegetation in a protected area without a permit, according to a report from The Daily Telegraph.

Officers from New South Wales Fisheries conducted an initial investigation of the property owned by Ibrahim after being tipped off to the illegal land clearing on the 20 hectares (49.4 acres) he owns.

On their first pass, they found mangrove trees cut down, a wooden boardwalk built to the Hawkesbury River, and overturned bread crates being used to create a platform. During a follow-up via drone, they saw earth-moving equipment "possibly being used on the property to reclaim water, land, and hundreds of square meters of salt marsh appeared to have been harmed."

During an in-person inspection with Ibrahim present, they found more damage, including a stormwater system that inhibited the natural tidal flow of the area as well as more details of the mangroves and vast swaths of marshlands that had been cut down and the boardwalk.

"I don't know what saltmarsh is; it's all just grass," Ibrahim told officers, per the Telegraph.

Ibrahim told the court his father had initially mowed the grass to "recover" from floods, and he was doing similar maintenance. He also said the boardwalk was built to allow children to fish safely.

He was urged by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis to get a lawyer instead of continuing to represent himself, as he faces $20,000 in legal costs and damages to the salt marsh, as well as removal of the boardwalk and replanting of the mangroves.

Salt marshes play a crucial role in filtering contaminants, recycling nutrients, and improving water quality, especially important for the nearby Great Barrier Reef. According to Australia's Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, about 50% of the salt marsh has been lost since European colonization.

Currently, 31% is protected in places like national parks, while the rest is vulnerable to human activity, such as vehicles, drainage, levees, and unauthorized clearing.

The Climate Proofing Coastal Saltmarsh project has been working since 2019 to help protect the habitat, through a variety of methods, including, perhaps most importantly, education so that people understand the value of the grasses and think twice before cutting down "just grass."

