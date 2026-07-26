At a Michigan boat launch, man is bitten by the state's only venomous snake

Often called the "swamp rattler," the Eastern Massasauga is most often found in wetlands.

A routine stop at a Michigan boat launch turned into a rare medical emergency this week after a man was bitten by the state's only venomous snake.

What happened?

According to ClickOnDetroit, a 41-year-old man from Novi was bitten on the hand by an Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake on July 21 at the boat launch in Proud Lake Recreation Area in Commerce Township.

Because the closest hospital with antivenom was in Ann Arbor, he was transported to the University of Michigan.

Michigan seldom sees rattlesnake bite cases, Commerce Township fire officials told ClickOnDetroit.

The snake involved was an Eastern Massasauga, the only venomous species native to Michigan and one that is classified as protected and threatened.

Often called the "swamp rattler," the Eastern Massasauga is most often found in wetlands. ClickOnDetroit reported that it is generally shy, avoids people when it can, and spends much of its time in year-round wetland areas hunting mice.

The outlet said the species can be identified by a broad triangular head, cat-like pupils, and a thick, squarish tail ending in a distinct segmented rattle. These snakes are usually gray to grayish-brown, marked by dark blotches edged in white, and generally grow to about 18.5 to 30 inches long.

Why does it matter?

Snakebites require immediate medical attention, and in this case, the victim had to be transported to a hospital that had the proper treatment available.

Boat launches, trails, and expanding construction can bring more people into wetland areas, while habitat fragmentation can leave wild animals with fewer places to retreat.

Wetland loss and habitat fragmentation have contributed to a decline in the Eastern Massasauga's population.

What can I do?

Officials told ClickOnDetroit that if you come across an Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake, you should stay calm and give it space.

They also warned people not to handle, capture, or kill the snake, and to keep children and pets away from the area.

If the animal presents an immediate public safety risk, contact law enforcement. Otherwise, keeping your distance is the safest option.

Officials said a bite should be treated as an emergency and reported to 911 immediately. People should stay as calm and still as possible, keep the wound immobilized and at or slightly below heart level, and remove rings, watches, or tight clothing before swelling begins.

Additionally, people should not cut the wound, try to suck out the venom, apply a tourniquet, or use ice, because those steps can make the injury worse.

Michigan residents are unlikely to encounter a rattlesnake, but the Eastern Massasauga remains a threatened native species in the state's wetland areas.

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