Ice storm toppled a robin's old nesting tree, so she moved into a family car's wheel well

"Preparing to drive quickly became an obstacle course."

After an ice storm wrecked the tree she had relied on for years, a mama robin looking for somewhere else to nest ended up in an unlikely place — a car's wheel well — and the scene is now the focus of an Instagram post.

What happened?

The Toronto Wildlife Centre (@torontowildlifecentre) said the robin had returned over several nesting seasons to a tree by local resident Kate's home in a community east of Peterborough.

That arrangement ended when, in the post's words, "after a nasty ice storm brought the branches down last spring," the usual spot no longer provided enough cover.

Images in the post show the nest built into the car, which quickly turned into a problem for Kate because several vehicles in the household still had to be used.

The wildlife center said "the determined American robin seemed to have found the perfect replacement spot: the wheel well of a car in Kate's garage!" and added that "Kate has a busy household with multiple vehicles, and preparing to drive quickly became an obstacle course."

Kate's family attempted to keep the bird from settling in that spot while making sure she stayed safe.

Why does it matter?

Severe weather can reshape animal behavior in ways many people may not always notice.

When storms damage trees and other natural cover, birds may start looking for safer, more sheltered places closer to homes, garages, porches, and vehicles.

In this case, a wheel well may seem protected from wind and rain, but it also poses an obvious danger if the car needs to be moved.

What are people saying?

"You made a robin very happy," one user wrote.

"What a beautiful story," another added. "Thanks for this bit of joy that reminds us that life is much better when we care for each other and respect all life."

"That is such a great idea! Happy to hear of this family's patience, persistence, and good will," a third user commented.

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