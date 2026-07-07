Mama bear calmly works to get her cubs across road, and viewers beg for wildlife overpasses

"The way she scoped out the higher ground for the cub to stand on was genius."

A tense wildlife clip took off online, capturing a mama bear and a cub, which got stuck on a road with a concrete barrier.

What happened?

In the distressing video, the baby bear struggles to position itself, hemmed in by the road and the dangers that come with it but also unable to climb the barrier separating it from its mother and sibling.

The mama bear seemingly showed concern over her stuck cub, making sure she never lost sight of it and at one point shepherding it back toward the barrier after it moved into the road. The adult bear also appeared to show the cub that it needed to climb the barrier, but it took a while before it found a spot to do so.

The video reached over 931,000 views and 50,000 likes on TikTok.

Why does it matter?

Bears and other wild animals often end up in stressful, dangerous situations when roads and development cut through migration routes and habitat.

Instead of being able to move freely, they may be forced to climb barriers, cross traffic corridors, or come into closer contact with people than they otherwise would.

Wildlife crossings such as overpasses and underpasses can reduce animal-vehicle collisions, protect drivers and creatures, and reconnect fragmented habitat.

They can also lower the chances of the kind of close encounters that put both humans and animals at risk. Infrastructure designed with wildlife in mind is not just good for ecosystems; it can also make roads safer and animal communities more resilient.

When wild animals appear unusually close to people, it's often because human expansion has reshaped their habitats and behaviors.

What are people saying?

Viewers praised the mama bear's patience and used the moment to call for more wildlife overpasses.

"I just realized I'd die because my toxic trait is believing I could help and the mama bear would be thankful," one person joked.

Another commenter added in all caps, "This is one of the reasons why they need overpasses for wildlife!"

"The way she scoped out the higher ground for the cub to stand on was genius," a third user wrote.

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