Experts stunned after camera trap spots rare tapir at risk of extinction: 'Keep a safe distance'

Rising global temperatures and humans' land use have proved threatening to many different animal species. This is why it is so heartening when a species' resilience is demonstrated, as the Malayan tapir is proving in Singapore.

The rare animal was spotted by a camera trap in the Paya Lebar area of the country, according to the Straits Times. There are believed to be fewer than 3,000 Malayan tapirs in the wild, making them critically endangered. Those low numbers mean it is at high risk of going extinct in the wild, so a sighting, while rare, is an excellent sign.

Trail cameras or camera traps are excellent tools for conservationists and experts to gain valuable information on animal populations. They especially help gauge the numbers of endangered species as well as show how rehabilitation and conservation efforts are going.

These efforts are incredibly important because they attempt to restore healthy biodiversity. Thriving communities of plants and animals help keep our entire planet safe, clean, and healthy. It even helps preserve our food chain, benefiting humans all over the world.

Incredibly, this is only the latest good news in the field of conservation courtesy of a trail camera. For instance, a trail camera in Pennsylvania caught a sighting of a rare animal known as a fisher, thrilling conservationists. And authorities in California found stunning footage of a pack of gray wolves howling in the night.

In the case of the Malayan tapir in Singapore, authorities urged the public to take precautions.

"If members of the public encounter the tapir, remain calm and quiet, and do not make any sudden movements," warned How Choon Beng, group director for wildlife management at the National Parks Board. "Do not attempt to approach or feed the animal. Keep a safe distance and do not corner or provoke the animal, such as by using flash photography while taking pictures of it."

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