Government officials arrested after illegal scheme threatens protected forest: 'Anyone violating the law will face justice'

Three National Forestry Authority officials were arrested for allegedly enabling illegal logging and unauthorized land use in Uganda's vital Mabira Forest Reserve, Nile Post reported.

Those arrested were Joseph Ecima, a forest supervisor, and two patrolmen, Mwebaze David and Matsiko Winston. These officers reportedly collaborated with individuals involved in illegal timber harvesting, charcoal production, and unauthorized cultivation in the protected area.

This protected forest spans nearly 30,000 hectares and is a critical watershed for Lake Victoria and the Nile River system. Its dense canopy helps clean the air, stabilize temperatures, and support countless plant and animal species.

The forest also benefits the region economically through eco-tourism, research opportunities, and community conservation projects.

When forests such as Mabira are damaged, we all lose. Trees absorb harmful pollution from the atmosphere, and their destruction accelerates warming. The rivers that flow through this forest — Musamya, Ssezibwa, and Waliga — provide water to countless communities. Every tree cut illegally represents money taken from public resources that also belong to future generations.

The NFA has stepped up protection efforts in recent months, arresting 68 individuals within Mabira Forest alone. It seized 29 vehicles carrying illegal timber and charcoal, impounded 100 motorcycles and 60 power saws used in unauthorized logging, and worked to cancel 112 illegal land titles.

"We are committed to safeguarding our forest reserves, and anyone violating the law will face justice. These arrests should serve as a warning to all involved in illegal forest activities," stated Aldon Walukamba, NFA communications and public relations manager.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Francis Olugu confirmed the suspects face charges of criminal neglect of duty, with additional investigations exploring potential charges of corrupt neglect of duty under multiple laws.

Acting NFA Executive Director Stuart Maniraguha ordered the investigation after media reports exposed a network of illicit activities, including NFA officials who allegedly leased forest land for farming and collaborated with factories to harvest timber illegally.

The NFA has pledged to strengthen surveillance and enforcement to preserve Uganda's forest resources in the long term.

